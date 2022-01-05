Follow us on Image Source : : TWITTER/@CREATIVEGAGA Vastu tips: Paint this colour in children's study room to increase concentration

In Vastu Shastra today, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the right colour choice in the study room. The study room is the place where we can study peacefully without any noise and interference. For this, the environment of the study room should be good and peaceful. According to Vastu Shastra, one should consider the Vastu defects while choosing the right colour in the children's room, as much as other things, because colour determines the atmosphere of that place.

According to Vastu shastra, it is better to get cream colour, light purple, light green, sky blue, light pink or light green colour in the children's study room. Yellow is the colour of learning and green is the colour of the God of wisdom. Therefore, choosing these colours for the study room increases the intellectual capacity of the child, strengthens his conscience and sharpens memory power.

Along with this, a lot of care should be taken while choosing the pictures for the study room, because like the pictures you will put there, the child's mind will also be engaged in studies accordingly.