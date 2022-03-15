Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Direction of employee's accommodation in hotel should be kept in mind to avoid loss

Highlights Hotel provides a place or room for its employees to stay in the hotel itself

According to Vastu Shastra, the direction of west angle is best for accommodation of employees

It is good to choose the west angle for the construction of club house in the hotel

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the accommodation of the employees in the hotel and the construction of toilets and washbasins. Not all the employees working in the hotel are from a local place as of them come from outside the state to work. Therefore, the hotel provides a place or room for its staff to stay in the hotel itself.

According to Vastu Shastra, the north and west direction is the best for the accommodation of the employees in the hotel. Also, for the construction of clubhouses in the hotel, it is good to choose the west angle only.

Apart from this, the west angle or the east direction is good for the construction of toilets. By the way, you can also get it built in the south or in the southwest corner, but keep in mind that the toilet should never be constructed under the stairs.