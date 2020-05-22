Vastu Tips: Seven running horses' photo brings positivity and prosperity

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANYAHHART According to shastra, number seven is considered auspicious.

In today's Vastu segment, we will talk about the significance and importance of seven running horses' photo. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, picture of seven running horses in a house is considered beneficial. It is said that photo of seven running horses on sea shore brings positive energy in the house. It also helps in accelerating your work. If you put this image at your workplace, it can bring prosperity.

According to shashtra, number seven is considered auspicious. Also, Lord Surya's chariot has seven horses. Even, the rainbow has seven colors and seven pheras in Hindu wedding. Hence, seven number is considered lucky.

