Vastu Tips: Know about utensils in which 'prasad' should be offered to the Goddess on Navratri

In the Vastu Shastra of Navratri, today learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about Vastu of Prasad or Naivedd. Prasad is offered to the Goddess in every house these days, but what should you do with this 'prasad'-- should it be eaten or thrown? If its left lying, then in which vessel should it be offered? All these things have a direct impact on the home.

Naivedd should be offered in metal, ie gold, silver or copper, stone, sacrificial wood or pottery. The naivedd offered immediately becomes unusable and should be lifted immediately. Prasad should be eaten and distributed as much as possible. The Naiveddha lying near the deity leaves negative energy.

Dedicated to the deity, Prasad should be lifted immediately. Failure to do so has led to the arrival of powers named Vishwaksen, Chandeshwar, Chandanshu and Chandali.