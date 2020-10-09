Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLSTEEL Vastu Tips: Keep this in mind before placing vault in the office to avoid shortage of money

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about placing a vault in the office. The important place in an office is that of the boss or chief officer of that office, so the vault is mostly placed in his/her cabin. According to Vastu Shastra, arrangements should be made for placing the vault in the north direction and the person should be sitting in the same direction. This is the most appropriate direction for this work because in this direction, it is believed that Kubera, the god of wealth, resides. Keeping the vault in this direction protects valuable goods, etc.

Besides the cashier's cabin in the north direction, it should also be kept in mind that while sitting the cashier's face should be in the north or east direction, while the chest should be kept in the south direction in such a way that its face should be open towards the north. Although you can also keep the vault in the west direction, the front of the vault should be open towards the north.

