Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/LADY_DAWNASH/ Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while keeping a dragon statue or picture at home

Know about the dragon from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. The dragon is a symbol of energy. In Chinese Vastu, it is said to enhance good luck. Therefore, it is considered good to have a dragon statue or any picture of it in the house.

It is very important to keep some things in mind while choosing a dragon statue or picture. You can buy a wooden, ceramic or crystal dragon. But mantle and gold dragon are not considered good. A green dragon made on an earthen vase is also considered auspicious. You can also gift it to someone. Apart from this, pictures of dragon couples can also be attached. The pairing of dragon is the best way to increase the prosperity of the house.

Now we will talk about in which direction to place the dragon so that there will be peace and happiness in the house. The dragon should never be kept at a height or in the bedroom, as it creates mental tension and restlessness in the family members. There are different directions for different dragons.

Place the wooden dragon in the south-east or east, while the crystal dragon in the south-east, north-east or north-west and the children studying should place it on their study table. Whereas keeping the pairs of dragon in the east will be of great benefit.