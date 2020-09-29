Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_SHINY_SHARMA_ Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind during grah-pravesh

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about the things you should keep in mind during grah pravsh or entering a new home. On the day of grah pravesh, you should enter with your family and the priests after cleaning yourself, wearing holy clothes and jewelery etc. and taking a bath.

Before the grag pravesh, you must check the auspicious time to enter the home. After checking the auspicious time, the house should be decorated with flowers, pylons and pennants etc. and the door of the house should be covered with a cloth and install the urn. After this, one should worship sill. Married women and Brahmins should stay ahead during the worship of sill. After worshiping sill, you should worship Dikpal, Kshetrapal and the village deity. Then one should enter the house from the main gate.

