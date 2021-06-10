Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Get this colour done in the study room to get rid of defects

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about the color of the study room. Study room is the place where we can study in peace, without any noise and interference and for all these things, it is very important to have a good and peaceful environment of the study room.

Colors also play an important role in making the study room readable. It is better to use light colors for the study room. Cream color, light purple, light green, sky blue, yellow, almond or brown color should be selected for the study room. Because, light color is considered auspicious from the point of view of Vastu and especially yellow color.

Yellow color helps in increasing the study ability of children. By adopting these Vastu tips, you will correct the Vastu defects of your house.