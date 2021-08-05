Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED A visit to Santa Monica!

Santa Monica, Los Angeles’ beach city, is a blend of natural beauty, award-winning dining and famed shopping options, all on one of California’s most iconic stretches of shoreline, offers a truly laidback luxury experience. Here's how you can get a taste of the high life with luxury travel experience recommendations.

An elegant picnic experience with professionally designed furnishing, chef-curated cheese & charcuterie boards and refreshments against the perfect Santa Monica setting. Adding to this is a piece of private live background music and a polaroid camera to capture the beautiful memories.

Dine at Santa Monica’s Michelin Star restaurant, Rustic Canyon, a critically-acclaimed, neighbourhood restaurant that offers hyper-seasonal fare in a stylish and sociable setting. The menu changes daily and is inspired by ingredients from the nearby Santa Monica farmers market.

From Shutters on the Beach to Hotel Casa Del Mar, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows or the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, the list of top-class accommodation in this chic beachside city is long.

Santa Monica is the perfect place for a reset. Whether your getaway is an afternoon on the beach or a weeklong stay, this is a place that will make you feel right at home. Their hotels, local businesses and community are ready to welcome guests with good cleaning policies, a commitment to safety and social distancing measures to help visitors.