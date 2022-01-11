Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APKAGYANGURU Lal Bahadur Shastri death anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the former PM of India

The nation is observing the death anniversary of its former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. A charismatic leader and a champion of democracy, he coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', the objective of which was to lead the people of India to self-sustenance and self-reliance. Shastri was a Congress leader and India’s second PM. He led the country successfully during the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

Shastri jumped into India's freedom movement while he was still in school at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi. He was jailed but that did not deter him from seeing the country through the crucial period of independence and the initial years of governance.

As we remember his immense contribution to the freedom struggle and nation-building, we look at some of Shastri's inspirational quotes that will be relevant for the generations to come.