Indulge in the rich flavors of Rajasthani cuisine at these 5 Delhi-NCR restaurants

Pizzas and pasta all have their charm, but nothing makes our taste buds satisfied like the idea of laal maaas and dal baati churma. While Jaipur may be a five-hour drive from Delhi, the flavours of Rajasthan are right at our doorstep. No need to budge an inch to savour the best Rajasthani cuisine; after all, we are the capital of ghee and masala. Let's uncover the eateries that have mastered the art of striking the perfect balance!

Chokhi Haveli: Located in Noida Haat, Chokhi Haveli will take you straight to Jaipur with its stunning Rajasthani decor. The entrance is majestic, reminiscent of Jaipur's Chokhi Dhani, leaving you in awe as you step inside. Spanning 2 acres, this place recreates the village experience, offering a range of activities like puppet shows, magic shows, live performances, camel rides, and more. With a focus on providing an authentic Rajasthani culinary experience, they serve unlimited Rajasthani Thalis, making every rupee spent on the ticket truly worthwhile. The Thali boasts delectable Rajasthani dishes, including Kadi Chawal, Daal Bati Choorma, and Kheer, ensuring a flavorful and fulfilling dining experience.

Address: Sector 33, Noida Haat

Rajdhani: When talking about the best Rajasthani food in Delhi, you can't skip mentioning Rajdhani. This simple yet charming restaurant in Connaught Place is the perfect spot to unwind with your entire family after a day of shopping. Their menu is a treasure trove of mouthwatering delights, including Paneer Maharani, Jaisalmer Kadhi Pakoda, and Bhindi Sambhariya, just to name a few.

Address: Connaught Cir, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001.

Ghoomar: When you're in the mood for Rajasthani delights, Ghoomar stands out as a popular choice. Famous for their delectable thalis, they also excel in serving individual dishes that won't disappoint. Exploring their diverse menu promises a culinary journey that leaves you craving more, with must-try options like Kair Sangri, Besan Gatta Curry, and Rajwadi Paneer.

Address: K-43, 1st floor, Connaught Place

Gaon: A visit to Gaon is a must for capturing that Instagram-worthy moment amidst its incredible ambiance. Their menu is a delightful journey featuring dishes like the Chef Special Chicken Banno Kebab, Bedmi Puri + Aloo, and the Rajasthani Thali, a feast comprising rice, 2 Bati, Churma, Malpua, Gatte ki Sabzi, 2 Pakoras, pickles & chutney, and more. The sheer creativity and innovation in Rajasthani cuisine are truly captivating, serving as a living testament to the talent and resilience of those who have made their home in this predominantly desert region.

Address: Opposite AXIS Bank, Block C, Malviya Nagar

Suruchi: At Suruchi, a Veg Restaurant, you're in for a treat with a burst of flavors from Rajasthan and other parts of the nation. Make sure to indulge in their must-try dishes like Gatte ki Sabzi, Rajasthani Dal, Aloo Masala Sabzi, and a variety of other delectable options that are worth savouring! It's an irresistible culinary experience, isn't it?

Address: Metro Pillar Number 98, WEA, Karol Bagh

