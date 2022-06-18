Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Father's Day 2022: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, HD Images & Wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and Facebook Statuses

Happy Father's Day 2022: A father is a boy's first superhero and a girl's first love. They are the superheroes with whom every child falls in love with. The reason behind the same is that fathers are the ones who are there to catch you when you fail, influence your life, provide you comfort and support and whatnot. While he should receive our thanks every day but in order to make him feel super special, every year Father's Day takes place in the third week of June. This year, it is falling on June 19 (Sunday). It is believed that Father’s Day was first celebrated in America, in the year 1910. Since then, around 111 countries in the world celebrate Father's Day. Just like Mother's Day, people on this day pamper their dads by either gifting them or taking them for a day out. This Father's Day, let's take a pledge to make our hero happy by telling them their importance. Not only this, you can even use the medium of social media for the same. This is why we've compiled some Wishes, SMS, Quotes, HD Images & Wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and Facebook Statuses for you.

Check them out:

Father’s Day 2022: WhatsApp, Facebook messages and SMS

Thank you for the example you set and for your leadership in our family. We love you, Dad!

To my dad who taught me the game of life and how to play it right. To my father, who has always been there for me and guided me to find happiness in life. Happy father’s day, daddy!

I can never Thank God enough for the best gift of my life. He made me the happiest by giving you as my Dad! Happy Fathers Day Daddy!

Happy Father’s day to you, Dad! Thank you for always taking up my side in any argument and saving me from mom’s scolds till now! Love you!

Thanks for becoming a kid, a friend, and a parent at times when I needed the perfect person beside me! You are the best man I have known!

I hope this Father's Day is as much fun as your life was before you had us! Love you, dad.

You may have silver in your hair now but I know there's gold in your heart. Happy Father's Day, Papa.

Father’s Day 2022 HD Images & Wallpapers:

Father’s Day 2022 Quotes:

I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future. - Liza Minnelli

My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it. - Clarence Budington Kelland

Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right. - Wade Boggs

One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters. - George Herbert