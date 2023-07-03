Follow us on Image Source : STUPIDDOPE TWITTER 4th of July: From food to fireworks; know more about US Independence Day celebrations.

4th of July is a special day for every American citizen. It is the day the United States of America declared its independence from Great Britain in 1776. However, the Fourth of July has been a federal holiday since 1941, but the Independence Day celebration tradition goes back to the American Revolution and the 18th century. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted for independence and just after two days delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence. This historic event had been drafted by Thomas Jefferson.

Every year on this day, all across the United States, Americans celebrate with parades, picnics, and fireworks. This is a time to reflect on one of the most powerful nation’s history and to show appreciation for the freedoms they have.

Food is an important part of the 4th of July celebrations. Some popular dishes served at barbecues and other gatherings include hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, macaroni salad, and deviled eggs. Of course, with all the summertime heat, no celebration is complete without an icy-cold glass of lemonade. For dessert, homemade pies or other treats like cookies or brownies are also popular choices.

Fireworks are the main event during the 4th of July celebrations. Fireworks are used to commemorate our nation’s independence and provide a festive atmosphere for all to enjoy. People gather at parks and beaches to view spectacular fireworks shows in honour of America’s birthday. Fireworks also light up the night sky with vibrant colours and loud noises that bring families and friends together in celebration.

Other events like parades, concerts, and carnivals help to make the 4th of July even more special. Parades are often held in towns and cities across the country featuring marching bands, floats, and decorated vehicles. Throughout the day, many towns will host live music events featuring local bands playing patriotic tunes and other popular songs for all to enjoy. And Carnivals offer fun games for kids and adults alike that often include rides for everyone to enjoy.

The 4th of July is a day that brings Americans together in celebration and remembrance of their freedom and independence. From the food they eat to the firework displays that light up the night sky, there is no shortage of fun-filled activities for everyone to enjoy on this special day.

