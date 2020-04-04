Image Source : TWITTER/ ACCUWEATHERASTRO Super Pink Moon 2020 will be visible in April: Date, time, how to watch brightest, biggest full moon in India

Super Pink Moon 2020: April's Super Pink Moon is the biggest and brightest moon supermoon of the year. It is considered a supermoon because of its close proximity to Earth. When the moon reaches the perigee, the point closest to Earth, it appears larger and brighter than a normal full moon. Since the Super Pink Moon will be the closest supermoon to Earth this year, it'll be the brightest and biggest full moon of 2020. The term Supermoon was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in the year 1979 and is in use since then.

According to a report, this month's full Moon falls with the early springtime of certain wildflowers native to eastern North America that are also called 'moss pink'. Thus, the name 'Pink' refers to the pink flower that blossoms during this time and not the colour of the moon.

Super Pink Moon 2020: How and when to watch in India?

The Super Pink Moon will appear in India at 8:05 am and moon-gazers in India won't be able to watch this phenomenal sight as there will be daylight in India at that time. However, the moon-gazers in India can still watch the Super Pink Moon on the YouTube channel Slooh.