Hindi Diwas 2019: SMS, quotes, wallpapers, Facebook status and Whatsapp messages

Hindi Diwas 2019: People all around the country celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14th every year. It was on this day in the year 1949 that the Constituent Assembly decided to make Hindi the official language of India. Hindi Day or Hindi Diwas was first observed on 14th September 1953. Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world and according to the latest figures, 43.63 percent people in India speak Hindi language. On the other hand, in 2001 the figure was 41.3 percent. In addition to India, Mauritius, Philippines, Nepal, Fiji, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad, Tibet and Pakistan are some of the countries in which Hindi language is spoken and understood with some changes.

Hindi is not only our mother tongue but it is a symbol of national identity and pride for all the citizens. Hindi binds us into the thread of emotional unity. The number of Hindi speaking people in the world is increasing day by day. So on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, use these SMS, quotes, Facebook and whatsapp messages to wish your friends and family sitting away from you.

Hindi Diwas 2019: Wishes and Quotes

Haath mein tumhare desh ki shaan,

Hindi apnakar tum bano mahan,

Happy Hindi Diwas!!

Hum sab ka abhimaan hai Hindi,

Bharatvarsh ki shaan hai Hindi!

Happy Hindi Diwas!!

Bharat maa ke bhaal par saji swarnim bindi hoon,

Main bharat ki beti aapki apni Hindi hoon.

Hindi diwas ki shubh kamnaayein!

Aao ek saath milkar muheem chalayein,

Aaj hi se Hindi bhaasha apnayein.

Happy Hindi diwas!!

Angrezi bhasa ko phachaad do,

Aur Hindi ko aakaar do!

Happy Hindi diwas!!

Poori duniya mein apni alag pehchaan banayein,

Desh-Duniya tak Hindi pahucayein!!

Happy Hindi diwas!!

Raashtriya vyavahaar mein Hindi ko kaam mein laana desh ki unnati ke liye aavashyak hai- Mahatma Gandhi. Happy Hindi diwas!!

Hindi Diwas 2019: HD Images

Hindi Diwas 2019: HD Images

Happy Hindi Diwas 2019

Happy Hindi Diwas 2019

Also read:

The rise of Dark Tourism: Gruesome destinations in India that can give you nightmares

Saturday Thoughts: 10 Inspirational Quotes That Will Inspire You To Love Work Again