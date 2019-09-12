Image Source : INDIA TV Thursday Thoughts: 10 Inspirational Quotes That Will Inspire You To Love Work Again

Inspirational quotes have the power to change your mindset and energy at any time. From feeling bad about something at the work to feeling pessimistic about life, get your hand on some empowering inspirational and motivational sayings and watch how positive energy will enter your body. The way you think and feel about yourself makes the biggest impact on your actions. If you feel good about yourself today, you will feel pumped up to achieve the goals but in case you are not feeling very good, you will lack in your work and feel dragged.

So the only thing you can do to attain success is by changing the quality of your thinking as well as surrounding yourself with positive and inspirational thoughts. The motivational quotes will not only bring a smile to your face but fill your heart with fresh energy. Check out these 10 inspirational quotes that will make you look at success and your work in a different light.

Image Source : INDIA TV Nothing worthwhile comes easily. Work, continuous work and hard work, is teh only way to accomplish results that last.

Image Source : INDIA TV Don't give up. The Beginning is always the hardest. Life rewards those who work hard at it.

Image Source : INDIA TV Nothing ever comes to one, that is worth having, except as a result of hard work.

Image Source : INDIA TV A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work

Image Source : INDIA TV If you try and lose then it isn't your fault. But if you don't try and we lose, then it's all your fault.

Image Source : INDIA TV Talent means nothing, while experience, acquired in humility and with hard work, means everything.

Image Source : INDIA TV The highest reward for man's toil is not what he gets for it, but what he becomes by it.

Image Source : INDIA TV You learn more from failure than from Success. Don't let it stop you. Failure builds Character.

Image Source : INDIA TV Push yourself, because no one else is going to do it for you.

Image Source : INDIA TV Success doesn't just find you. You have to go out and get it.

Find the quote that connects with you and make it your mantra for the day!