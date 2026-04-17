INDI alliance against women's reservation: Amit Shah tears into Opposition in Lok Sabha

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday replied to the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha and said no one has objected to the women's reservation. But, if we see closely, all members of the INDI alliance have opposed it by using 'ifs and but'. "No one has objected to the women's reservation. But, if we see closely, all members of the INDI alliance have opposed it by using 'ifs and but' ", Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah said those opposing delimitation are actually opposing an increase in SC/ST seats. Amit Shah said, "Our focus is not on the intent, but on the method of implementation. However, through this House, I want to clearly state before the people of the country that this opposition is not about implementation. This opposition is solely and purely against women’s reservation... when I say this, it becomes my responsibility to convince the House that the opposition is not to the method, but to the very essence of the Bill, the provision of reservation for women.”

Clarifying the purpose of these three Bills, he said the first purpose is that the Constitution, which empowers women, should be implemented in a timely manner..., and that the 2029 elections should be held with women’s reservation in place.