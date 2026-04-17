In big relief to major nations, Iran opens Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels after Lebanon ceasefire

Tehran:

In a major relief to all nations across the world, Iran, on Friday, finally opened the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of all commercial vessels after a ceasefire was agreed between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday. Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi said on X that the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire. He also explained that the passage of vessels through the strait will be on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran.

Here's what Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi said on X

In a statement on X, he said: "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through [the] Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran."

Trump confirms Strait of Hormuz is "fully open"

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump also confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz is "fully open". "Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!", Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The announcement from Iran comes after Trump declared that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. However, there was no reference in Trump’s statement to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group based in Lebanon, which has been engaged in cross-border exchanges of fire with Israel over the past weeks. Later in a post on Truth Social, Trump urged the group to respect the truce, saying, “I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time."

The cessation of hostilities is considered a central component of broader American initiatives to secure an agreement to end the conflict with Iran. Tehran had reportedly maintained that a Lebanese truce was a prerequisite for any such deal.

According to the US leader, the arrangement to pause combat followed "excellent" telephonic discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 day ceasefire at 5 P.M. EST," Trump stated. He further mentioned expectations for both Netanyahu and Aoun to convene at the White House "over the next four or five days" to build upon the temporary truce.

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