COVID-19 infected Vietnamese heiress attended Milan fashion weeks

A 27-year-old coronavirus-stricken Vietnamese heiress attended fashion week shows in Milan and Paris before she was diagnosed. Nga Nguyen, went to the Gucci show in Milan on February 19 and the Saint Laurent show in Paris February 25, the South China Morning Post reported.

Nga visited Europe with her sister Nguyen Hong Nhung, 26, who also tested positive for coronavirus.

As per the report, top fashion editors and department store buyers who attended the Paris and Milan fashion weeks are still in self-imposed quarantine after returning to their home countries.

Meanwhile, Editors from the US and from Asian countries -- Singapore and Thailand -- have confirmed that their companies have asked them not to return to their offices after visiting Milan.

Vietnam has so far reported 29 cases of the coronavirus.

The number of people to have died from the coronavirus in Italy has shot up by 133 in a day to 366, officials said.

The latest figures mean Italy now has the highest number of confirmed infections outside China, where the outbreak originated in December. It has overtaken South Korea, where the total number of cases is 7,313.

The coronavirus first emerged in China in December last year and has since spread to 97 countries and has infected 102,180 people, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker. More than 3,500 people have been killed due to the virus so far.

With five new cases of the novel coronavirus reported from Kerala on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 41.