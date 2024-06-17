When is Gayatri Jayanti 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, rituals, history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know all about Gayatri Jayanti 2024

Gayatri Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the appearance of Goddess Gayatri, the personification of the Gayatri Mantra. This year, Gayatri Jayanti falls on Monday, June 17. This auspicious day is observed with various rituals and ceremonies to honour the divine Mother Gayatri. It is a time for devotees to seek wisdom, purification, and a closer connection to the divine. Whether through fasting, charity, or meditation, observing Gayatri Jayanti offers a profound opportunity for spiritual enrichment and growth. As we celebrate this auspicious day, here are a few things you should know, from date and puja muhurat to history and significance.

Gayatri Jayanti 2024: Puja Muhurat

The specific timing for the puja and rituals can vary based on local customs and the position of the stars. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 4:43 AM on June 17 and will end at 6:24 AM on June 18.

Gayatri Jayanti 2024: Rituals

Early Morning Bath: Devotees start the day with a ritual bath, symbolising the purification of the body and soul.

Puja and Yajna: The main puja involves offering flowers, incense, and other offerings to the image or idol of Goddess Gayatri. Many devotees also perform a yajna (fire ritual) while chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

Chanting and Meditation: Recitation of the Gayatri Mantra, ideally 108 times, is a central part of the observance. Meditating on the mantra's meaning is also encouraged.

Fasting: Some devotees observe a fast to enhance their spiritual focus and discipline.

Charity and Helping Others: Acts of charity and helping those in need are encouraged on this day, embodying the compassionate nature of the divine.

Gayatri Jayanti 2024: History

Gayatri Jayanti is believed to be the day when Sage Vishwamitra first chanted the Gayatri Mantra. This powerful mantra, found in the Rigveda, is one of the oldest and most revered in Hinduism. Sage Vishwamitra's deep meditation and penance led to the revelation of this mantra, which is dedicated to Savitr, the solar deity.

Gayatri Jayanti 2024: Significance

Spiritual Enlightenment: The Gayatri Mantra is considered a universal prayer that inspires wisdom and enlightenment. Chanting is believed to bring divine protection and spiritual growth.

Purification: The mantra is said to purify the mind, body, and soul, fostering a sense of peace and clarity.

Connection with the Divine: Celebrating Gayatri Jayanti helps devotees connect with the divine feminine energy, promoting a sense of inner strength and resilience.

Cultural Importance: This festival highlights the rich Vedic traditions and the enduring importance of ancient scriptures in modern Hindu practice.

