Monday, June 17, 2024
     
  4. When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2024? Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more

When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2024? Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more

Nirjala Ekadashi 2024 marks an important day in the Hindu calendar, filled with devotion, rituals, and celebrations. It is a day to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu, purify the mind and body, and practice self-restraint and discipline.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2024 13:27 IST
Know when is Nirjala Ekadashi 2024
Image Source : SOCIAL Know when is Nirjala Ekadashi 2024.

One of the most auspicious and significant days in the Hindu calendar is Nirjala Ekadashi. It is a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This year, Nirjala Ekadashi falls on June 18, 2024. So, let's dive into the details of this holy day and learn more about its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, and more.

Date and Shubh Muhurat:

Nirjala Ekadashi falls on different dates every year, as it follows the lunar calendar. According to Drik Panchang, the Parana time is from 06:05 AM to 07:28 AM and on Parana day Dwadashi's end moment is 07:28 AM. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 04:43 AM on Jun 17, 2024, and ends at 06:24 AM on Jun 18, 2024.

Rituals:

Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Pandava Ekadashi or Bhima Ekadashi and is considered to be the most difficult among all the Ekadashis. It is believed that by observing this Ekadashi, one can attain the benefits of all other Ekadashis throughout the year. The word 'Nirjala' means without water, and hence, the main ritual of this day is observing a strict fast without even consuming a single drop of water.

The fast begins from sunrise on Ekadashi day and ends on the next day (Dwadashi) after sunrise. Devotees also perform puja to Lord Vishnu and read or listen to the story of Ekadashi. The entire day is spent in prayers, meditation, and chanting the names of Lord Vishnu. It is said that by following this strict fast, one can wash away all their sins and attain salvation.

Significance:

Nirjala Ekadashi holds great significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that this day marks the reunion of Lord Vishnu with his wife Goddess Lakshmi after a long separation. It is also said that by observing this Ekadashi, one can attain the blessings of Lord Vishnu and be freed from the cycle of birth and death. It is considered to be one of the most powerful days to seek forgiveness for one's sins and gain spiritual enlightenment.

Apart from its religious significance, Nirjala Ekadashi also has health benefits. Fasting has been proven to have numerous benefits for the body and mind. It helps in detoxifying the body, increasing immunity, improving digestion, and promoting mental clarity. By abstaining from food and water for a day, one can also practice self-control and discipline, which are essential qualities for a healthy and successful life.

