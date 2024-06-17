When is Nirjala Ekadashi 2024? Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know when is Nirjala Ekadashi 2024.

One of the most auspicious and significant days in the Hindu calendar is Nirjala Ekadashi. It is a day dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of the moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. This year, Nirjala Ekadashi falls on June 18, 2024. So, let's dive into the details of this holy day and learn more about its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, and more.

Date and Shubh Muhurat:

Nirjala Ekadashi falls on different dates every year, as it follows the lunar calendar. According to Drik Panchang, the Parana time is from 06:05 AM to 07:28 AM and on Parana day Dwadashi's end moment is 07:28 AM. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 04:43 AM on Jun 17, 2024, and ends at 06:24 AM on Jun 18, 2024.

Rituals:

Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Pandava Ekadashi or Bhima Ekadashi and is considered to be the most difficult among all the Ekadashis. It is believed that by observing this Ekadashi, one can attain the benefits of all other Ekadashis throughout the year. The word 'Nirjala' means without water, and hence, the main ritual of this day is observing a strict fast without even consuming a single drop of water.

The fast begins from sunrise on Ekadashi day and ends on the next day (Dwadashi) after sunrise. Devotees also perform puja to Lord Vishnu and read or listen to the story of Ekadashi. The entire day is spent in prayers, meditation, and chanting the names of Lord Vishnu. It is said that by following this strict fast, one can wash away all their sins and attain salvation.

Significance:

Nirjala Ekadashi holds great significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that this day marks the reunion of Lord Vishnu with his wife Goddess Lakshmi after a long separation. It is also said that by observing this Ekadashi, one can attain the blessings of Lord Vishnu and be freed from the cycle of birth and death. It is considered to be one of the most powerful days to seek forgiveness for one's sins and gain spiritual enlightenment.

Apart from its religious significance, Nirjala Ekadashi also has health benefits. Fasting has been proven to have numerous benefits for the body and mind. It helps in detoxifying the body, increasing immunity, improving digestion, and promoting mental clarity. By abstaining from food and water for a day, one can also practice self-control and discipline, which are essential qualities for a healthy and successful life.

ALSO READ: When is Gayatri Jayanti 2024? Know date, puja muhurat, rituals, history, significance and more