Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 postponed for 5 months, new release date announced | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has been postponed for 5 months

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Fire have announced the new release date on official social media platforms, along with a detailed explanation for the film's postponement. They expressed their intent to ensure the film delivers an unparalleled cinematic experience without any compromise on the quality. To achieve this, they will need more time for the completion of the film.

Pushpa 2 anticipation is on a rise

'Pushpa 2' has consistently topped the charts as one of the most awaited Indian films for the past two years. "The film's popularity has reached unexpected levels, evident from all its assets, including songs and teasers, each organically crossing 100 million views. Recently, the mass Jathara teaser, the energetic 'Pushpa Pushpa' title song, and the romantic track 'Angaaron' were huge hits on the YouTube platform, trending in the top 10 for longest period of time. Moreover, these assets were a huge success in reel universe generating highest number of user generated content.

New Release date

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Jagdish will also be seen in the film. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is directed by maestro Sukumar. Just like the first part, Sukumar has directed this film as well. Srikant Visa has co-written the story of the film with him. It is known that the name of the first part of the film was 'Pushpa: The Rise' and did wonders at the world box office. Originally slated for August 15, 2024, the release date has been rescheduled to December 6, 2024.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi showers praise on Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan says 'Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi' | See Post