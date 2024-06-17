Ranbir Kapoor takes Raha on walk in Italy, Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming photo | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor takes Raha on a walk in Italy

Father's Day was celebrated on Sunday, this year. All the star kids were also seen wishing their father stars. Pictures of such Bollywood stars dominated social media, but people were waiting for Alia Bhatt's post. People wanted to know how was actor Ranbir Kapoor's Father's Day with his daughter Raha Kapoor. Now recently Alia posted a picture after a day, in which the love style of Raha and Ranbir is seen. The most popular father-daughter pair has been dominating social media since this picture came out.

Raha and Ranbir's picture is going viral

A little while ago, Alia Bhatt posted a cute picture. In this picture, Alia has shown a glimpse of daughter Raha Kapoor and husband Ranbir Kapoor. The munchkin can be seen roaming the streets of Europe holding Ranbir Kapoor's hand in a lemon-yellow frock. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in a green sweatshirt and shorts. This picture is taken from behind by Alia Bhatt. Raha is seen walking holding her father's hand. Those who see it are not tired of praising both of them. Many people say that their day is made after seeing this picture.

See the picture here:

People's reaction

After seeing the picture, a fan wrote, 'Papa ki Dilbaro'. Another fan wrote, 'This is the most beautiful sight for Alia Bhatt.' Apart from this, another person wrote, 'Oh..! This picture has created a sensation on the internet today. The cutest picture.' One person wrote, 'This is the most beautiful picture of today.' By the way, many people say Alia is a day late. This is because there was no post on Father's Day yesterday. By the way, people like this father-daughter bond and expressing happiness, they are saying that Raha is Papa's life.

On the work front Alia will be next seen in Dharma Productions' Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen along with Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.

Also Read: Shabana Azmi showers praise on Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan says 'Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi' | See Post