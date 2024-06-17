Shabana Azmi showers praise on Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan says 'Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi' | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : SHABANA AZMI'S INSTAGRAM Shabana Azmi's post for Kartik and Kabir Khan is heartwarming

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took everyone by storm when he signed Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The film is based on 1972 Para Olympics gold medalist Murlikant Rajaram Petkar. From Kartik's comedy genre-based filmography to Kabir Khan's 83 debacle, everything was at stake when the duo came together for Chandu Champion. But by taking everyone by surprise and turning haters into his fans, Kartik has wooed everyone with this must-watch biopic. And seems like National Award-winning actor Shabana Azmi was also impressed with Kartik's performance in Chandu Champion.

Shabana Azmi's post for Kartik and Kabir Khan

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram to heap praises on Kartik and Kabir Khan. "I was deeply moved by Kabir Khan's film Chandu Champion and I loved Kartik Aryan's portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. Vijay Raaz as the coach is very effective. It’s a real-life story and I say Salaam Kabir for making it his (Murlikant Rajaram Petkar) lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kartik at a special screening organised by Excel Entertainment," read her caption.

Kartik's reaction to Shabana Azmi's post

Kartik was quick to repost Azmi's post on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen kissing Kartik on his cheeks. "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi.. Every word you said feels like a medal for me," read Kartik's caption.

Chandu Champion collection

Kartik Aaryan's latest release Chandu Champion is going strong at the box office despite the slow start. The film's earnings are gaining momentum with each day. The tremendous buzz of the film even before its release has struck the right chord with the audience. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 11.01 crore in India net on its third day. The total collection now stands at Rs 24.11 crore. Chandu Champion had an overall 32.47% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, June 16.

