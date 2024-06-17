Bhairava Anthem out: Diljit Dosanjh's dance moves to Prabhas' swag, Kalki 2898 AD's first song has everything

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Kalki 2898 AD's Bhairava Anthem is out now

Bahubali star Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. There is also a song in this film that is dedicated to his character Bhairava. The release of Bhairava Anthem was announced a few days ago. Now the song has been released, in which Prabhas is seen in a full desi avatar along with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD is the most talked about film of the year 2024. The film has been attracting attention since its announcement. Now in just a few days, Kalki 2898 AD is going to hit the theaters. Meanwhile, Bhairava Anthem has been released to keep the excitement of the fans intact.

Diljit and Prabha s's desi swag

Kalki 2898 AD's latest track Bhairava Anthem is a Punjabi song. Where Prabhas can be seen performing action scenes, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen showcasing his dance movies along with giving the vocals to this song. Prabhas is also seen in full desi swag wearing a turban and dhoti. Along with these two, Bujji has also been included in the Bhairava Anthem, which is a high-tech car in the film, also said to be Bhairava's best friend in Kalki 2898 AD.

A touch of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu with Punjabi

Along with Diljit Dosanjh, Vijaynarayan has given his voice to the Bhairava Anthem. The music has been given by Santosh Narayan. Bhairava Anthem is a mixup, which has a touch of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi along with Punjabi. Bhairava Anthem of Kalki 2898 AD is becoming increasingly viral. Within a few minutes of its release, it has received more than one lakh views on YouTube.

Watch the full song here:

About the film

Kalki 2898 AD is the most ambitious project of ace filmmaker Nag Ashwin. Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. The film also features other big actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in important roles. The film will be released on June 27, 2024, in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Its music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

