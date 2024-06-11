Kalki 2898 AD: Vyjayanthi Movies shares new poster featuring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan

Follow us on Image Source : VYJAYANTHI MOVIES'S X Vyjayanthi Movies shares new poster of Kalki 2898 AD

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD dropped the most anticipated trailer of the year on Monday. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD has been the most widely watched trailer in 24 hours. With the excitement growing for the film, Vyjayanthi Movies have now shared the new poster on their social media handles. In the poster, all three actors can be seen taking the hotspot. While Deepika Padukone's character reminded people of Devki, Big B will be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama in the film. Prabhas' character's name is Bhairva.

Watch the poster here:

It is needless to say how excited the audience has been to watch the trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The makers have also left no stone unturned in taking the curiosity of the audience to the seventh sky. Be it the teaser, the poster, the first look of a character to even showing the animated series, the makers have tried their best to keep the hype about the film alive. And ending the long wait, Vyjayanthi Movies also finally shared the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD yesterday.

Watch the trailer here:

About the film

Kalki 2898 AD is the most ambitious project of ace filmmaker Nag Ashwin. Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. The film also features other big actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film will be released on June 27, 2024 in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Its music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

