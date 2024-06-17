PM Modi meets US Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Delhi, says 'India is committed to...'

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (X) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and held discussions on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The top security official in Washington met the Indian Prime Minister after holding discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval after his much-awaited visit to India.

"Met US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. India is committed to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for global good," PM tweeted on X.

Sullivan arrived in India to review the implementation of the ambitious initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET), and his visit was hampered by repeated delays due to domestic issues and the ongoing situation in the Middle East. His visit came after Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who is accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Khalistan leader Gurupatwant Singh Pannun, has been extradited from the Czech Republic.

Sullivan's meeting with Jaishankar, Doval

The top Biden administration official held wide-ranging talks with Jaishankar and Ajit Doval, primarily focusing on cooperation under the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), according to sources. This meeting will be followed by a joint statement between the two nations underscoring the progress made and the importance of the iCET mechanism for the two countries. This is the second iCET meeting between the two countries and is being held over two days on June 17 and 18. The first meeting was held in the United States in January last year.

Sullivan’s visit to India was discussed during a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Biden called up Modi to congratulate him on his re-election for a third term. “President Joseph R Biden, Jr spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India’s general election,” the White House said in a readout following the call.

The US National Security Advisor called off a visit to India for the review of iCET twice this year in view of the US administration’s focus on the evolving situation in West Asia arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict. A key aspect of Indo-US engagement has been collaboration in specific high-technology areas including semiconductors, next-generation telecommunication, artificial intelligence and defence under the iCET initiative.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in May 2022 to elevate and expand the bilateral strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries.

India-US defence agreement

In the talks, the two sides are also expected to review ongoing defence cooperation including an ambitious plan between US defence giant GE Aerospace and India’s Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to produce the advanced F414 jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF). In August last year, the US Congress approved the agreement between GE Aerospace and HAL to produce the jet engines. The deal, called "historic" and "trailblazing" by officials, is considered the most significant of a number of agreements expected to be concluded between the two countries or their companies during PM Modi's visit to the US in June last year.

During Sullivan’s visit, the two sides are also expected to deliberate on the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). There has been a delay in the implementation of the mega project in view of the current situation in West Asia. Billed as a pathbreaking initiative, the IMEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping network among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, the Middle East and the West.

(with inputs from agencies)