12 automatic qualifiers for T20 World Cup 2026 confirmed; Scotland, Zimbabwe miss out on direct berth

The 12 automatic qualifiers for the T20 World Cup 2026 have been set in stone after the qualification for the Super Eight stage of the 2024 edition has been confirmed. The 2026 edition of the tournament will feature 20 teams - the same number of sides which played in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

As the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup became crystal clear, the next automatic qualifiers based on rankings have been confirmed. India and Sri Lanka have qualified as hosts of the tournament while the other Super Eight teams apart from India - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA and West Indies - have set their place in stone for the next edition of the tournament.

The next three teams to qualify on a direct basis are New Zealand, (ranked 6th), Pakistan (ranked 7th) and Ireland (ranked 11th). Notably, Scotland and Zimbabwe are among the other teams who would have to play qualifiers for a place in the tournament.

Scotland missed out on a direct qualification after failing to enter into the Super Eight stage of the 2024 tournament as Australia defeated them in their final group game. In their place, the defending champions reached the Super Eight stage from Group B.

Zimbabwe did not play in the World Cup in the USA and West Indies after they failed to qualify for it through Africa qualifiers.

Teams to have qualified for T20 World Cup 2026:

India Sri Lanka Afghanistan Australia Bangladesh England South Africa USA West Indies New Zealand Pakistan Ireland

The T20 World Cup 2024 is now set to enter into the Super Eight stage. Bangladesh became the final team to progress into the next round of the tournament after their thumping win over Nepal on June 17 (as per IST). The Netherlands missed out on qualification from Group D with South Africa being the other team progressing into the Super Eight stage.

The Super Eight stage will have two groups of four teams each. India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are placed in Group 1, while England, South Africa, the West Indies and the USA are in Group 2. The Super Eight stage begins with the United States facing South Africa on June 19 in Antigua.