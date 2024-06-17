WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 pitch report: How surface at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium play?

With qualification already sealed and no tussle for the placings, this clash holds less importance but the personnel of the teams reckon this one a crucial one. Windies skipper Rovman Powell and Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott attended the pre-match press conference and stressed on words like 'momentum' and 'pride' before the Super Eight stage rolls in.

The clash is set to be held at the ground named after Windies head coach and two-time T20 World Cup winning skipper Daren Sammy. Here is all you need to know about the venue of the clash.

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia pitch report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet is a good one for batting, unlike what we are seeing mostly in this World Cup. In two matches played here, 180 has been breached in three innings in four matches.

Australia chased down 181 against Scotland a few days ago, while Sri Lanka posted a handsome 201 against the Netherlands in the last match of Group D at the same venue.

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 19

Matches Won Batting First - 9

Matches Won Batting Second - 10

Highest Team Innings - 201 by Sri Lanka vs Netherlands

Lowest Team Innings - 105 (West Indies) vs Australia

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 197/7 (Australia) vs Pakistan

Average Score Batting First - 161

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Shamar Joseph

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote