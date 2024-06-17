Fuel prices hike in Karnataka: A look at petrol, diesel rates across the Indian states

Amid the uproar over rising fuel prices in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured citizens that the government remains committed to keeping fuel prices reasonable. He emphasised that Karnataka's revised rates are still more affordable than those in neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
"The Government of Karnataka has increased VAT on petrol to 29.84 per cent and on diesel to 18.44 per cent. Even after this hike, our state's taxes on fuel remain lower than most South Indian states and similar economy-sized states like Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, the VAT on petrol is 25 per cent plus an additional Rs 5.12 tax, and on diesel, it is 21 per cent. Karnataka's revised rates are still more affordable," CM Siddaramaiah told reporters.
Now, amid the political tensions, we provide a comprehensive analysis, comparing the fuel prices across all Indian states:
|State
|Petrol Price in Rs
|Diesel Price in Rs
|Andhra Pradesh
|109.61
|97.42
|Arunachal Pradesh
|93.48
|82.83
|Assam
|97.44
|89.68
|Bihar
|107.17
|93.89
|Chhattisgarh
|101.52
|94.45
|Goa
|95.36
|87.92
|Delhi
|94.72
|87.62
|Gujarat
|94.44
|90.11
|Haryana
|95.46
|88.29
|Himachal Pradesh
|93.77
|86.12
|Madhya Pradesh
|107.52
|92.83
|Maharashtra
|104.76
|91.26
|Meghalaya
|94.92
|85.89
|Odisha
|102.73
|94.24
|Rajasthan
|104.69
|90.19
|Tripura
|96.64
|85.72
|Uttar Pradesh
|94.70
|88.58
|Manipur
|99.15
|85.23
|Uttarakhand
|93.82
|88.58
|Jharkhand
|98.17
|92.92
|Karnataka
|103.55
|89.59
|Kerala
|106.30
|95.24
|Mizoram
|93.79
|80.38
|Nagaland
|96.17
|84.64
|Punjab
|96.81
|87.10
|Sikkim
|100.85
|88.00
|Tamil Nadu
|102.00
|93.60
|West Bengal
|104.75
|91.51
|Telangana
|109.41
|97.51
