T20 WC 2024: Hours after superhuman effort vs Sri Lanka, Netherlands player retires from International cricket

Image Source : GETTY Netherlands player Sybrand Engelbrecht during the team's clash against Sri Lanka.

T20 WC 2024: Netherlands cricketer Sybrand Engelbrecht has announced his retirement from International cricket following his team's last T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Sri Lanka in Gros Islet on June 17 (as per IST). Engelbrecht sent everyone in awe with his superhuman fielding effort in the clash against the Lankan Lions with a sensational effort on the field.

The video of the fielding effort went viral on social media with the International Cricket Council itself calling it a "Superhuman" effort. "Sybrand Engelbrecht pulls off an insane save while doing his best Jumpman impression," the International body captioned the video.

However, this turned out to be his last outing in International cricket even though he came out to bat later in the day. Engelbrecht made a nine-ball 11 while chasing a tall 202-run target only to fall short by 83 runs at the end.

Watch Engelbrecht's fielding effort against Sri Lanka

This defeat, coupled with Bangladesh's win over Nepal in the last two games in Group D, knocked the Dutch out of the T20 World Cup 2024. They have finished fourth on the points table in their group with two points, only above a winless Nepal, who have one wash-out with the Lankan Lions.

Engelbrecht has played 12 ODIs and as many T20Is for the Dutch since making his debut in 2023. Half of his 24 Internationals have come in World Cups as he was also part of the Netherlands squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. Overall, he has played eight ODIs and four T20Is in World Cups.

The 35-year-old Engelbrecht is a South African-born. He played in the U19 World Cup for South Africa in 2008 and also pulled off a screamer in their match against PNG in that edition. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2016 to focus on financial and project management. He began playing recreational cricket after moving to the Netherlands in 2021. He then got a call-up for the Dutch squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.