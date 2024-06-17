Daayra: After Sam Bahdur, Meghna Gulzar comes on board with Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB After Sam Bahdur, Meghna Gulzar's next project details have been revealed

Meghna Gulzar's last released film 'Sam Bahadur' did good business at the box office. After Raazi, Vicky Kaushal played the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in this biographical war drama film. 'Sam Bahadur', which competed with Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal', may have lagged in terms of earnings, but critics praised both Vicky Kaushal's acting and the story in the film. After this film, Meghna Gulzar is now coming with her next film 'Daayra', in which Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to play in the lead role.

Ayushmann and Kareena come on board

Meghana Gulzar is a Bollywood director who is famous for bringing fresh pairs onscreen along with good stories. Now in her next film 'Daayra', the audience will get to see a completely new pair in the film. According to Filmfare reports, seasoned actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen paired with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time. Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have agreed to work in Meghna Gulzar's film 'Daayra' and they are very excited to be a part of this high drama film.

'Daayra' will be based on a true incident

Meghana Gulzar is famous for making films inspired by true events. According to reports, her film Daayra will also be a film depicting the rape case that took place in Hyderabad on 27 November 2019. However, the makers have not shared much details about the film.

Let us tell you that along with working in Bollywood films, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also exploring the OTT platform a lot these days. When her film 'Jaane Jaan' along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It was released on Netflix, the audience gave it a lot of love. Both Kareena and Ayushmann are the best actors in Bollywood, so seeing both of them together for the first time will be no less than a treat for the fans.

