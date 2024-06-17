Estonia's Sahil Chauhan breaks world record for fastest T20I century in his 4th International match

Follow us on Image Source : X/EUROPEAN CRICKET Sahil Chauhan.

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan on Monday shattered the record of the fastest T20I century scored by a men's player in a 20-over International match. Sahil went berserk in the second T20I of the six-match bilateral series against Cyprus in Episkopi. He reached the three-figure mark in just 27 balls, breaking Namibia's Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton record of 33 balls.

Sahil was playing only his fourth International match. He has also broken the record for most sixes scored in a single T20I innings, smashing 18 maximums in his jaw-dropping 41-ball 144. His knock propelled Estonia to chase down the 192-run target in just 13 overs.

The previous record for the most sixes hit in a T20I innings previously belonged to Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and New Zealand's Finn Allen, both of who hit 16 maximums in their 162 and 137-run knock, respectively.

Fastest century by a player in a T20I:

1 - Sahil Chauhan: 27 balls vs Cyprus

2 - Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton: 33 balls vs Nepal

3 - Kushal Malla: 34 balls vs Mongolia

4 - David Miller: 35 balls vs Bangladesh

5 - Rohit Sharma: 35 balls vs Sri Lanka

Most sixes by a player in T20Is:

1 - Sahil Chauhan: 18 sixes vs Cyprus

2 - Hazratullah Zazai: 16 sixes vs Ireland

3 - Finn Allen: 16 sixes vs Pakistan

4 - Zeeshan Kukikhel: 15 sixes vs Hungary

5 - Aaron Finch: 14 sixes vs England

Sahil walked out to bat at number four after the fall of openers Arslan Amjad and Ali Masood. But he brought on his beast mode in the sixth over, smashing four sixes and a four. He amassed four more sixes in the eighth over before two more in the next one, which also brought up his century, He continued bossing around with five more maximums before his knock came to an end.

Estonia faced Cyprus in the first match of the series on the same day on Monday, where Sahil bagged a golden duck. His team chased down 196 against Cyprus in the opening T20I. They now lead the series by 2-0.