Karnataka: BJP leader dies during protest against Congress government-imposed hike in petrol and diesel prices

BJP leader and former MLC M B Bhanuprakash died of cardiac arrest on Monday while protesting in Shivamogga against the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Karnataka. The protest was organised by the saffron party.

Bhanuprakash (69) had earlier served as the party's state vice-president and district president. He led the protest in Shivamogga and addressed the workers.

As per the Police source, "He collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest while getting into his car." "He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved", he added.

Fuel prices increased by nearly Rs 3 after hike

The protest by the opposition BJP was called after the ruling Congress government revised sales tax to 29.84 per cent and 18.44 per cent, upping the rates of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 and Rs 3.05 approximately across Karnataka.

In a notification issued by the Finance Department, the government has hiked sales tax on petrol by 3.92 percentage points, from 25.92 to 29.84 per cent. On diesel, the hike is 4.1 percentage points, from 14.34 to 18.44 per cent. This notification shall come into force with immediate effect.

BJP called state-wide protest

It is pertinent to note that BJP state unit president B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday had said the party would hold a state-wide protest on Monday (June 17) against the government's decision, which led to a rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Speaking to the media, the BJP state president had said, "We urge the Chief Minister to withdraw this decision immediately. Tomorrow, we have organised protests across the state, and we will not keep quiet until the hike is revoked."

CM Siddaramaiah defends hike

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defended his government's decision saying that the fuel price was still lower than the nearby states like Maharashtra and others. Earlier in the day, he alleged that the State faced injustice by the BJP-led NDA government in its share of central funds and GST devolution and in matters relating to release of funds for State projects and dared the BJP to hold protests over this.

Siddaramaiah said the crude oil prices were ruling at USD 113 per barrel at some stage during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but presently, it is at USD 82.35. In 2015, the crude oil price was USD 52 per barrel, which decreased further in the next year, he claimed.

