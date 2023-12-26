Chikki to Roasted Chana: 5 Snacks for keeping your body warm during winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Snacks for keeping your body warm during winter

During the winter season, we take various measures to keep our bodies warm. In such a situation, to keep away the harshness of winter, include those things in your diet which help in keeping the body warm. If you are thinking about some such healthy and tasty snacks, then we are telling you about those snacks, which you can include in your diet to ward off cold and keep your body warm. These food items also increase your immunity, so that you can stay safe from seasonal diseases.

Anti-cold snacks to eat in winter

Roasted gram: Roasted gram is an excellent source of protein and fiber. You can make it at home or buy it from the market. You can make it even tastier by toasting it with olive oil and your favorite spices. It helps in warming the body.

Sweet Potato: Sweet potato also helps in warming the body. With its help, you can make delicious snacks and easily include them in your diet. Children like its French fries very much.

Honey tea: If you want to keep your body warm during the winter season, then drink tea by adding honey. Honey can help a lot in keeping the body warm. You can drink it by adding it to liquor tea, black, red, or green tea.

Chikki: Chikki is available in abundance in the market during the winter season. If you include peanuts chikki in your diet as a snack, it can easily warm your body. It would be better if you consume chikki with jaggery.

Spiced Almonds: You can include spicy nuts in your diet in winter. It is not only tasty, it is also amazing for health.

Also Read: Wintеr Wеllnеss: Bеating thе sеasonal bluеs with thе powеr of aromathеrapy

Read More Lifestyle News