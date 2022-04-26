Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE_HAELLI Styling tips for short girls who love to wear sarees

Here is a shout out to all the short girls who absolutely love wearing saree but are hesitant to flaunt their fondness for the six-yard of sheer elegance. You can nail the sensuous saree look with utmost ease with some clever styling tips and tricks. All you need is some brainstorming ideas stated below:

Thin border saree

Avoid broad border saree as it reduces the visual length of the saree, making you look stouter than you are. Instead, the thin borders will help elongate and amplify your height.

Avoid big prints and motifs

Sarees with small prints and motifs provide much-needed breaks in patterns and flow better with the fabric and make you look slimmer and taller than big designs that tend to cover more space, making you look shorter. Saree in a solid dark colour or plain sarees with a warm colour border can take you places. Opting for a vertical striped saree can give a phantom of vertical height, and always make sure to avoid the horizontal lines or strips.

The saree fabric

Choosing the fabric according to your body type can create a huge difference altogether. For example, lighter fabrics like Chiffon, Georgette, and Silk can make you look taller as they wrap around your waist. In comparison, sarees with thick fabric will not sit well, making you look shorter and broader.

Sassy well-fitted blouse

Always go for a well fitted, medium-length blouse to flaunt that natural and subtle look. You can experiment with various necklines- halter necks, boat necks, backless, sleeveless and full sleeves but try avoiding high-neck blouses and horizontal stripes as they will make you look shorter.

Pinning up the saree right

Pinning the saree correctly and neatly can make you look classy, taller and sassy. Try to keep your pleats small, neat, and pin uprightly to make carrying the traditional mien easy and breezy.

Accessories

Opt for a pair of heels according to your comfort, though stilettos best suit lighter sarees giving you extra oomph and inches in height.

Try for a slim fit petticoat that clings to your waist, making you look sleek, slim and tall.

Don't go overboard with jewellery. Keep it up to a long necklace, ditching the heavy earrings instead go light with them. Consider adding statement pieces to make your entire look amplify multifold.

(This article is attributed to Neha Sahu, Founder and Designer The Haelli)