Raksha Bandhan 2021 Mehendi Designs: Decorate your hands with latest mehndi designs on this festival

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Mehendi Designs: Hindu festivals are synonymous with catching up with family, wearing new clothes and applying henna (Mehendi) on your hands. While the tradition of decorating your hands with Mehendi is more popular during the karwachauth and Teej, but there is no strict rule about it. Raksha Bandhan is as auspicious a celebration to go all out with preparations. The festival is observed to celebrate the pure and loving bond of a brother and sister. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the hands of their brothers. They wear new clothes and exchange gifts with each other. They also vow to be there and protect each other in hard times. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 22.

The festival is another reason to decorate your hands with easy and latest Mehendi (mehndi) designs. There are many types of Mehendi designs like Moroccan mehndi pattern, Arabic Mehendi designs, Indo-Arabic Mehendi designs, minimal designs, full designs and more. If you are looking forward to decorating your hands with Mehendi designs this Raksha Bandhan, have a look at a few suggestions here-

