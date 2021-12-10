Vastu Tips: These photos in study room will motivate children to study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about putting pictures in the study room. Great care should be taken while choosing photographs in the study room. Because the way the pictures you will put there, the child's mind will also be engaged in studies accordingly. You must have heard that children learn very quickly from the things around them, so the kind of environment you give them, the more good, bad or very good results they will be able to give. Put such pictures in the study room, which gives some inspiration, which you feel like seeing and learning, moving forward.

You can also put pictures of the sun rising there, pictures of seven horses running, birds flying in the sky, chirping. Apart from this, you can also put pictures or posters of those people who have achieved many achievements in their life on the strength of hard work. But keep in mind that do not put any photos showing violence or sorrow. Also do not put up film posters etc.