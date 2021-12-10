Friday, December 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Scheduled international commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till January 31, 2022
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Vastu Tips: These photos in study room will motivate children to study

Vastu Tips: These photos in study room will motivate children to study

Put such pictures in the study room, which give some inspiration, which will make you feel like seeing and learning, moving forward.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 10, 2021 7:49 IST
Representative image
Image Source : FREEPIK

Representative image

Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about putting pictures in the study room. Great care should be taken while choosing photographs in the study room. Because the way the pictures you will put there, the child's mind will also be engaged in studies accordingly. You must have heard that children learn very quickly from the things around them, so the kind of environment you give them, the more good, bad or very good results they will be able to give. Put such pictures in the study room, which gives some inspiration, which you feel like seeing and learning, moving forward.

You can also put pictures of the sun rising there, pictures of seven horses running, birds flying in the sky, chirping. Apart from this, you can also put pictures or posters of those people who have achieved many achievements in their life on the strength of hard work. But keep in mind that do not put any photos showing violence or sorrow. Also do not put up film posters etc.

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Horoscope 2021

Top News

Latest News