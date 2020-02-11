Vastu Tips: Temple in hotel should be built in Northeast direction. Here's why

Yesterday, in Vastu Shastra, we discussed the direction of the stairs and elevators in the hotel and today we will talk about the direction of the house of God or the temple and cafeteria in the hotel. It is crucial to remember God even if you are busy. Do remember that God is the one because of whom this nature has come into existence. Be it home, office or hotel it becomes crucial for everyone to have a space for worship so that positive energy flows into space. This is the reason why Acharya Indu Prakash decided to throw light on the Vastu tips for the same.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to choose the Ishan angle for the house of worship, be it for a house or any office, or hotel. The northeast direction is considered the place of God. By constructing the temple in this direction, the flow of positive energy remains.

Nowadays the trend of open cafeteria or restaurant is increasing significantly. Open space is being chosen for everyone, whether it is a wedding or a birthday. For this type of arrangement, space should be left in the east or north direction.

