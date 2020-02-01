Vastu Tips: Choose rectangular land to build a hotel. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra today, we will talk about the construction of a hotel or restaurant. In today’s time, there are numerous hotels in big cities as well as small towns. They too require proper construction that too based on Vastu rules. If the Vastu Shastra is not kept in mind while creating the two, it can result in a loss in your business which will eventually make your hard work go unnoticed. Firstly, we will talk about choosing the right shape and size of the land on which the construction will take place as it is the first thing that is selected in this process.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to choose rectangular or square-shaped land for the construction of the hotel. Also, it should be constructed in such a way that its height is from north-east direction to south-west direction.

