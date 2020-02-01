Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
budget-2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Vastu Tips: Choose rectangular land to build a hotel. Here's why

Vastu Tips: Choose rectangular land to build a hotel. Here's why

According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to choose rectangular or square-shaped land for the construction of the hotel.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2020 7:37 IST
Vastu Tips: Choose rectangular land to build a hotel. Here's why

Vastu Tips: Choose rectangular land to build a hotel. Here's why

In Vastu Shastra today, we will talk about the construction of a hotel or restaurant. In today’s time, there are numerous hotels in big cities as well as small towns. They too require proper construction that too based on Vastu rules. If the Vastu Shastra is not kept in mind while creating the two, it can result in a loss in your business which will eventually make your hard work go unnoticed. Firstly, we will talk about choosing the right shape and size of the land on which the construction will take place as it is the first thing that is selected in this process.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is best to choose rectangular or square-shaped land for the construction of the hotel. Also, it should be constructed in such a way that its height is from north-east direction to south-west direction.

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Horoscope 2020

Top News

Latest News