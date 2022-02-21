SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply to THESE 48 vacancies before last date. Check pay scale, eligibility criteria

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies notified for 48 jobs

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has notified 48 job vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. Candidates who are willing to apply for jobs with the State Bank of India should note that the online applications for the job postings are available on SBI's official website -- with a deadline.

For application, interested candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria required. With this, a number of documents will be required for the application. Important information on education qualification, experience, selection criteria, etc. is given below.

What are the vacancies under SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) - 15 posts

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) - 33 posts

What is the last date for applying to SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Online application submission began on February 5, 2022

The last date for submission of online application is February 25, 2022

What is the eligibility criteria for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) (JMGS-I) - Candidate should have secured first division in Bachelor's Degree (full time) in any stream

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) (JMGS-I) - Candidate should have secured first division in Bachelor's Degree (full time) in any stream

Candidate should have secured a minimum of 60% marks in any stream, from a recognised university

What is the age limit for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Candidates willing to apply for the SBI job vacancies -- both (Network Security Specialist and Routing & Switching) should be less than 40 years of age.

What is the selection criteria for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates should note that the selection for SBI job vacancies will be done on the basis of online written tests and an interview.

What is the exam pattern for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

The online written test will be of 100 marks. There will be a total of 80 questions to be attempted within a time period of two hours. Written test qualifiers will be called upon for an interview round of 25 marks. The State of Bank of India will decide the final marks qualified by each candidate. Once the procedure is complete, the final merit list will be released after aggregating the marks of the online written test (out of 100) and interview (out of 25).

What is the exam date for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Candidates should note that the online written test for the SBI recruitment exam will be conducted on March 20, 2022. For the call letter of the test, candidates are advised to keep a watch on the official website of the State Bank of India. The same can be communicated via text messages and/or email as well.

Where will be SBI SCO Recruitment 2022's exam centers

The online written test for SBI jobs is very likely to be held across Guntur, Kurnool, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Guwahati, Silchar, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chandigarh/Mohali, Raipur, Bilaspur, Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Panaji, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Ambala, Hissar, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangalore, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Imphal, Shilong, Aizawl, Kohima, Bhubaneshwar, Sambalpur, Puducherry, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bardang/ Gangtok, Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Hyderabad, Warrangal. Agartala, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Dehradun, Asansol, Greater Kolkata, and Siliguri.

What is the pay scale for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

Candidates willing to apply for SBI job vacancies should note that the basic pay scale would be 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840. The salary and perks will be as per SBI's salary structure

How to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

1. Visit the SBI official website sbi.co.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Careers'

3. Click on the 'specialist cadre officers' link

4. Fill in all the required details

5. Once done, click submit

6. Take a printout of the application for any future reference

What is the application fee for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022

For application to SBI job listings, General/OBC/EWS candidates will be required to pay Rs. 750, while the SC/ST/PWD candidates will not be required to pay any amount.