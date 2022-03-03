Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Obesity Day 2022: Know date, history, theme & significance of this day

Obesity is one of the most common problems that is found in almost all age groups all over the world. In order to shed light on the problem and create awareness, World Obesity Day is observed every year on March 4. Not only does this day helps in educating people about obesity but also encourages them not to body shame others. Apart from this people all across the globe also discuss the ways in which one can fight the problem of obesity through practical solutions. On the occasion of World Obesity Day, a global campaign is organized by World Obesity Federation which is backed by World Health Organization. WHO states that the rate of obesity has tripled since 1975 and have affected children, adolescents and people of all social groups, in both developed and developing countries. Not just physical but it even causes mental problems like stress. Therefore, it becomes crucial to know each and every detail related to the same.

World Obesity Day 2022 Date:

World Obesity Day is celebrated every year on March 4. However, it was previously celebrated on October 11 but the date got changed to March 4.

World Obesity Day 2022 Theme:

The theme of World Obesity Day this year is "Everybody Needs To Act."

World Obesity Day 2022 History:

The history of World Obesity Day goes back to the year 2015. A non-profit organization World Obesity Federation worked closely with WHO and Lancet Commission in spreading awareness. Later in 2016, the focus also shifted towards childhood obesity. While in 2017, the idea was to 'Treat obesity now and avoid the consequences later.'

World Obesity Day 2022 Significance:

Obesity is one of the most serious problems which is being dealt by over 800 people across the globe. Obesity is not just about being overweight and lethargic but this condition causes an adverse impact on vital organs like the liver and kidneys. Hence it is important for people to realize the negative impact of being overweight and work towards addressing the problem early.

The main objective of celebrating this day is to “lead and drive global efforts to reduce, prevent and treat obesity". Many know that obesity also is a reason behind various diseases like-- type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, stroke, etc.

The day helps people to acknowledge the risks that are associated with the disease. Not only this but it also highlights the solutions that are helpful in treating the obese people of the world. In addition to this, the day also imparts knowledge about why eating healthy and nutrition-filled food items are necessary for a healthy lifestyle.