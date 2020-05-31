VIDEO: PM Modi encourages people to practise Yoga to fight COVID-19 pandemic

VIDEO: PM Modi encourages people to practise Yoga to fight COVID19 pandemic

PM Narendra Modi on May 31 addressed the nation through his program on All India Radio - 'Mann ki Baat'. Talking about how everyone is now undertaking various precautions to fight the novel coronavirus which has now become a pandemic all over the world. He said that not just in terms of machinery and education but the people are even trying to change their way of living and adopting a healthy lifestyle. In the wake of the same, yoga has become an important part of their lives. People have realized the true potential of Yoga and Ayurveda in the fight against COVID-19 and therefore it is being practiced from 'Haridwar to Hollywood.'

PM Modi during the 65th 'Mann Ki Baat' said, "During the coronavirus crisis, I had a chance to speak to many world leaders. In their conversation, they expressed great interest in Yoga and Ayurveda. Some leaders enquired how Yoga and Ayurveda can help in these times. People are becoming more health-conscious as Yoga is getting associated with their lives. During the coronavirus crisis too, from Hollywood to Haridwar, people are paying serious attention to Yoga while being at home."

Further, he said that International Yoga Day is just around the corner and therefore everyone should adopt this practice for their health and well-being. He even said that many people who have never practiced Yoga are either taking classes online or learning it through online videos. Talking about its importance, PM said that yoga is 'good for community, immunity, and unity.' It is important because it helps in strengthing out immunity which is crucial to fight the virus which directly attacks the respiratory system. A few 'time-tested' practices such as Kapal Bhati, Anulom Vilom, Bhastrika, etc have given their results.

He concluded by announcing a competition 'My Life, My Yoga' undertaken by The Ministry of Ayush in which the people of India and all over the world can participate by uploading their 3-minute yoga session in which you can perform the yoga asana you do and also talk about how this practise has brought a change in your life.

