Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Health Day 2023: Understanding depression, seven warning signs and why it matters

Promoting awareness about the significance of mental health and wellness for people and communities worldwide is important. Making mental health a top priority and taking steps towards leading healthier lifestyles is the need of the hour. Depression has become a fairly common mental illness in recent years that can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or background. It is a treatable condition, and seeking professional help can significantly improve a person's symptoms and quality of life.

Here are seven signs that indicate depression.

Persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness

One of the most common symptoms of depression is a persistent feeling of sadness or hopelessness usually for two or more weeks.

Loss of interest in previously pleasurable activities

People with depression often lose interest in activities that they liked before. You may feel a sense of apathy or indifference towards hobbies, friends, and family members.

Changes in appetite or sleep pattern

Depression may cause changes in your appetite, leading to weight gain or weight loss. It can also disrupt your sleep patterns, causing insomnia or oversleeping.

Difficulty in concentrating

Concentration, memory, and decision-making may be affected by depression. You can have confusion or struggle to concentrate on your work.

Feelings of worthlessness or guilt

Depression can lead to feelings of worthlessness or guilt, even when there is no rational basis for the same.

Fatigue or loss of energy

People with depression often experience fatigue or a loss of energy, even when they have not exerted themselves physically.

Physical symptoms

In some cases, depression can cause physical symptoms such as headaches, stomach problems, and muscle aches.

Why does it matter?

In the 21st century, where social issues are being discussed more openly, it is important to also talk about depression. Depression is a serious illness that should not be hidden from family, friends, or other loved ones. With the availability of psychologists, psychiatrists, counseling sessions, therapy, and medication, people suffering from depression can feel better. Although the treatment is not easy and may take time, individuals can experience positive changes such as increased confidence, self-love, and the ability to eliminate negative thoughts. They can also face their past and trauma while accepting who they are. It may not be easy to admit to having depression, but it is crucial to protect one's mental health. The battle against depression is personal, and seeking help is important for recovery.

Latest Health News