Thursday Tips: Know why you should NOT drink juice on empty stomach

Nutrient-rich fruits are considered extremely beneficial for our health. People consider it an important part of their diet to stay fit and healthy. But it may not always be right to eat what we feel like. Some people include juice in their diet as it acts as an energy booster for the body. Since the first thing we eat in the morning sets forth the course of the day, we need to be careful with whatever we are consuming. And drinking juice on an empty stomach is harmful for health.

Drinking juice on an empty stomach in the morning can cause problems like constipation, acidity and stomach pain. This is because our stomach remains empty for a longer time between dinner and breakfast. Thus, food items, especially sour things like orange, seasonal, lemon should not be consumed on an empty stomach.

Why is drinking juice on an empty stomach harmful

Increase blood sugar level

Drinking juice on an empty stomach in the morning can increase blood sugar levels. So avoid drinking juice on an empty stomach. Diabetic patients should never consume juice first thing in the morning. In case, if you accidentally had juice on an empty stomach, do not eat anything for an hour after that, as eating something after consuming juice may result in problems with vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea etc.

Bad digestive system

Drinking juice on an empty stomach in the morning can directly affect digestion.

Do not drink the juice immediately after the workout

People often drink fruit juice after doing yoga or workout on an empty stomach in the morning. But, this can result in serious health problems. Thus, Juice should be consumed half an hour after working out.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.