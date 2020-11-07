Study says 80% COVID patients suffering with vitamin D deficiency: Try these 5 foods to overcome the same

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vitamin D foods

According to a new study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, over 80 per cent of 200 Covid-19 patients in a hospital in Spain have vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is a hormone the kidneys produce that controls blood calcium concentration and impacts the immune system. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to a variety of health concerns, although research is still underway into why the hormone impacts other systems of the body. Many studies point to the beneficial effect of vitamin D on the immune system, especially regarding protection against infections.

While we can get vitamin D from sunlight, there are certain foods that are said to be rich in vitamin D. Here's a list of healthy Vitamin D rich foods that you can add to your diet:

Cow Milk

Various health experts and nutritionists suggest including one glass of cow milk in daily diet, which will give 20% of your daily requirement of vitamin D. Cow milk is a great source of vitamin D and calcium. Make sure you drink full fat milk as it has the maximum vitamin D content in it.

Yogurt

Rich in proteins, yogurts are also fortified with vitamin D and contain around 5 IU per 8-ounce serving, as per the USDA nutrition data. However, make sure you read the label before you buy yogurt as most of these fortified versions of yogurt are flavoured, meaning their sugar content is very high. Therefore, it is better to avoid store-bought yogurt packets and prepare yogurt at home.

Orange Juice

We give you another reason to drink orange juice - yes, orange juice has a good amount of vitamin D and vitamin C. It is also one of the best fruit juices, which is brimming with various health-benefitting properties. Including a glass of fresh orange juice in breakfast is the best way to kick-start your morning. However, always opt for fresh orange juice and avoid buying store-bought orange juices.

Mushrooms

Since mushrooms grow in sunlight, they are extremely rich in vitamin D. Other than that, mushrooms are rich in B- vitamins B1, B2, B5 and minerals like copper, too. But not all mushrooms have same amount of vitamin D, it varies according to the type and variety. It is always better to pick mushrooms that are dried in natural sunlight. If you can't find sundried mushrooms, then you can also expose them in the sun to increase their vitamin D content.

Egg Yolk

Egg yolk is yet another rich source of vitamin D. The yolk may come with extra calories and fat but it also contains all the essential nutrients, including protein and good carbs. Make sure you do not eat more than one egg's yolk in a day. Prepare an omelette and add some veggies to it to boost the flavour and nutritional value.

