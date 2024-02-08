Promising results for ARDS patients with new cell therapy: Research

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE New cell therapy shows promise for ARDS: Study

A recent study has indicated that a novel cell therapy could significantly improve the prognosis of critically ill patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to severe COVID-19. Professor Justin Stebbing, from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), co-authored a study published in Nature Communications, which explores the use of agenT-797, an allogeneic, unmodified invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy developed by MiNK Therapeutics.

The iNKT cell therapy aims to replenish depleted T cells and trigger an anti-inflammatory cytokine response, potentially bolstering antiviral immunity and reducing harmful lung inflammation in COVID-19 patients.

The research, conducted across three medical centres, found that agenT-797, currently undergoing cancer trials, could be rapidly manufactured and exhibited a tolerable safety profile. It also demonstrated a positive impact on mortality rates among critically ill COVID-19 ARDS patients receiving intensive care.

In an exploratory trial involving 20 mechanically ventilated patients with severe COVID-19 ARDS, 70% survived at 30 days compared to a control group survival rate of 10%. Additionally, patients receiving the highest dosage of agenT-797 experienced an 80% lower incidence of bacterial pneumonia compared to those receiving lower doses.

Notably, the trial included 21 patients overall, with five undergoing veno-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV-ECMO), an aggressive therapy for ARDS. This trial marks the first instance of immune cell therapy being used in critically ill patients undergoing VV-ECMO, with an impressive 80% survival rate at 30 and 90 days, and 60% at 120 days, surpassing the overall survival rate of 51% for COVID-19 patients treated solely with VV-ECMO.

Professor Justin Stebbing emphasised the promising outcomes observed in the study, highlighting the potential of iNKT cell therapy, particularly agenT-797, in treating viral diseases and infections. Unlike therapies requiring patient-specific cells, agenT-797 is derived from healthy donors' cells, making it readily available for treatment across various severe infections.

Dr Marc van Dijk, Chief Scientific Officer at MiNK and co-author of the study said, "These published findings reinforce the unique power and potential of iNKT cells to mitigate severe acute respiratory distress. The data demonstrate agenT-797's encouraging survival benefit, ability to help clear secondary infections, and tolerable administration in ventilated patients and those on VV-ECMO support."

