Narayana Murthy bats for 70-hr work week: How long office hours affect heart health

Recently, Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, made headlines when he expressed his support for a 70-hour workweek. This statement has sparked a debate on whether such long hours in the office are beneficial or detrimental to one's health, specifically heart health. While some argue that longer work hours can lead to increased productivity and success, others are concerned about the impact it can have on an individual's physical and mental well-being. In this blog, we will delve deeper into the effects of long office hours on heart health and why it is crucial to find a balance between work and personal life.

Firstly, it is important to understand that our heart is a vital organ responsible for pumping blood and oxygen throughout our body. It works tirelessly to keep us alive and healthy. However, when we subject ourselves to long working hours, we put a significant amount of stress on our hearts. Studies have shown that working for more than 8-9 hours a day can increase the risk of developing heart disease by 40%. This is because when we work for extended periods, our body releases stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which can lead to increased blood pressure and heart rate. Over time, these changes can damage our blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Moreover, spending long hours in the office often means a sedentary lifestyle. Our bodies are designed for movement, and when we sit in front of a desk for prolonged periods, it can have adverse effects on our heart health. Lack of physical activity can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol levels – all of which are risk factors for heart disease. Additionally, sitting for long hours also leads to poor posture and back problems, which can further contribute to an unhealthy heart.

Apart from physical health risks, long office hours can also take a toll on our mental well-being. Working for extended periods can cause burnout, anxiety, and depression. These conditions can lead to an increase in stress levels, which can have a direct impact on our heart health. Studies have shown that chronic stress can lead to the development of coronary heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

A Bengaluru-based cardiologist has also taken to X to raise concerns about working for long hours that could lead to heart attacks in youngsters. He wrote, “24 hours per day (as far as I know). If you work 6 days a week - 12 hours per day. Remaining 12 hours, 8 hours sleep, 4 hours remain. In a city like Bengaluru, 2 hours on the road, 2 hours remain - Brush, poop, bathe, eat. No time to socialise, No time to talk to family, No time to exercise, No time for recreation. Not to mention companies expect people to answer emails and calls after work hours also. Then wonder why young people are getting heart attacks.”

It is also essential to understand that working for such long hours can affect our personal lives as well. Spending more time at work means less time for rest, family, friends, and hobbies. This can lead to an imbalance in our personal and professional lives, causing further stress and affecting our mental health. A healthy work-life balance is crucial for overall well-being, and neglecting it can have severe consequences on our heart health.

While Narayana Murthy may argue that a 70-hour work week is necessary for success and productivity, it is crucial to note that working long hours does not necessarily equate to efficiency. Studies have shown that longer working hours can lead to decreased productivity, more errors, and higher levels of absenteeism due to health issues.

So how can we find a balance between work and personal life to maintain a healthy heart? The first step is to prioritize our health and well-being. It may seem challenging to switch off from work in today's fast-paced world, but setting boundaries and taking breaks are essential for our physical and mental health. Taking short breaks throughout the day to stretch or go for a walk can help combat the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Additionally, incorporating physical activity into our daily routine can have immense benefits for our heart health.

It is also crucial for companies to promote a healthy work culture. Employers should encourage employees to take breaks and prioritise their well-being. This could include providing flexible working hours, promoting physical activity in the workplace, and offering mental health resources.

