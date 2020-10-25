Moisturizing to healing, Know aloe vera’s 5 health benefits

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAETIFAB_34 Aloe Vera benefits

Aloe vera has been widely used for centuries in traditional and herbal medicine for its innumerable skin soothing benefits. The plant is a skin power-food and finds a special place in a plenty of personal care products because of its qualities. Since this magic ingredient is used in abundance for its multiple benefits, we have shared some benefits of using aloe vera!

Aloe vera is one of those few wonder plants that are widely praised for their amazing healing virtues. The ingredient is also known for its anti-microbial, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Because of this, aloe vera is a great choice for personal care products that people opt for the day-to-day basis. Take a look at its 5 health benefits

Heals dry skin

Aloe vera is known to hydrate skin and give it a natural glow. The aloe vera plant has the ability to store considerable amounts of water. Due to this, the plant has the ability to hydrate and moisturise the skin, making it perfect for people with dry and flaky skin and also helps in increasing water content in the skin.

Reduces scars and acne

Given its anti-microbial properties, aloe vera is ideal when it comes to getting rid of blemishes, blackheads, whiteheads, scars, and acne. This magic ingredient is a rich source of vitamin C, and provides skin and wound healing and anti-inflammatory properties that reduce skin inflammation.

Smoothens skin

Aloe Vera contains collagen, which ensures that skin remains smooth and supple. The soothing and moisturising properties of the plant offer relief for various skin conditions like wounds, scars and other skin problems. Aloe vera has gel inside its leaves which has been used for centuries for fast healing and recovery.

Helps your skin stay young

Aloe vera is known to maintain skin elasticity and supports anti-aging. Additionally, the ingredient is also rich in vital vitamins such as vitamin E and vitamin C. A lot of beauty and personal care brands often include aloe vera in the anti-aging formulations of their skincare products because of this property. The gel found in aloe vera leaves is known to hydrate and create a soothing sensation on the skin, and also helps combat aging while preventing fine lines and wrinkles.

Reduces tanning

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties which helps in reducing tanning. Aloe gel-like flesh inside the leaves contains more amino acid and moisture than its leaves and any other parts of aloe, which helps soothen the skin damaged from UV rays and heat.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage