Managing arthritis: Doctors recommend these measures to stop the pain from getting worse

Managing arthritis: One of the most common health problems that older people face during the monsoon is arthritis. There is a correlation between joint pain and climate change. A person may have a difficult time when the weather is changing. High humidity levels can thicken blood, increase blood pressure in the blood vessels, and make it difficult for the body to pump blood, which is why the problem occurs in the monsoon. Many people endure joint discomfort, muscular stiffness, swelling, weakness in their bones, and injury pain during the monsoon because of the fluctuating humidity, air pressure, abrupt change in temperature, and precipitation that occur during the rainy season.

Early detection of these signs and taking the appropriate measures can stop the pain from getting worse and can also prevent further joint damage. Here are a few suggestions that can be implemented to prevent arthritis pain:

Dietary changes - It is beneficial to pay attention to the food consumed. One should add a variety of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and whole grains to their diet because they are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory characteristics. Foods like seeds, almonds, avocados, and green vegetables have vitamin E, and these might be good for bones. It functions as an antioxidant to defend the body against free radicals and to lessen discomfort and inflammation.

Massage and compression – It are advised to use both heat and cold therapies to help in reducing inflammation and improve the pain and stiffness associated with arthritis. Heat or cold therapy promotes the body's natural ability to heal. Heat expands the blood vessels, increases blood flow, and lessens muscle spasms.

Physical exercise - One should be involved in regular physical activities as it helps in maintaining body weight. It also helps in relieving muscle cramps and stiffness. Regular stretching exercises can increase flexibility and strengthen supporting muscles. Exercising is one way which can be helpful if movement is difficult.

Staying hydrated - Increasing water intake can help keep your joints healthy, even if it does not completely prevent joint discomfort. Staying hydrated can increase the production of synovial fluid, which leads to a decrease in inflammation. The cartilage's ability to absorb shock can be maintained by being hydrated.

Quit Smoking - This should be the very first step in getting relief from extreme joint pain. It is ineffective since smoking's toxins put stress on connective tissue, which directly increases joint problems.

It is necessary to consult a doctor when one is not getting any relief from treatments and the duration of pain is more than three weeks. A person might suffer from chronic joint pain. The physician might suggest carrying out a blood test to identify the issue while also recommending dietary changes or lifestyle changes, which may involve physical activity or even physiotherapy.

(The author is Dr. Gurdeep Avinash Ratra, Consultant Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

